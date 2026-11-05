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Avid accelerates music creation and audio post production with new Pro Tools Extensions and AI-powered capabilities
By Singer and Songwriter Feature Stories,2 days ago
BURLINGTON, Mass., November 5, 2026 – Avid® today announced the release of Pro Tools® 2026.11, introducing powerful new features and enhancements that accelerate music creation and audio post production, expand creative possibilities, and deliver a more seamless user experience. At the heart of the release is Pro Tools Extensions, a new plugin format that enables session-wide experiences, allowing creators to access advanced workflows from Avid and third parties directly within Pro Tools. The update also introduces Pro Tools Stem Separator, a new AI-powered Extension for separating audio into individual elements, alongside support for MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE) and focused improvements to the Pro Tools experience on Windows.