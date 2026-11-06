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A judge blocked construction of Trump's arch at the 11th hour. What's next?
By NPR,9 days ago
A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump's arch, stopping work the administration had hoped to begin immediately. Just before midnight Friday, District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order — finalized and made public minutes later — barring the government from any construction work for 14 days, granting a request filed days earlier by the governments of D.C. and Virginia.