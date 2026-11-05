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Fender Celebrates Brent Mason's Nashville Legacy with New Telecaster Finish
By Singer and Songwriter Feature Stories,7 days ago
Today Fender, in collaboration with Brent Mason, expands its Stories Collection with the introduction of the Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster® in Black, bringing a new finish to the celebrated signature model. With a career spanning five decades and recording credits on more than 1,000 albums, Mason has helped...