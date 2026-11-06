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Lady Bisons Outlast Arkansas Tech in Five-Set Thriller, Lock Up No. 2 Seed on Senior Night
8 days ago
SEARCY, Ark. — In a five-set regular-season finale thriller, the Harding volleyball team held off Great American Conference rival Arkansas Tech 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11) on Thursday night inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House. After the match, Harding honored three seniors, Avery Stanfill, Payton Hilmer and Olivia Wiedower for...