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PeggyLee Wright: The Mission After the Mission
6 days ago
Some people build organizations. Others build communities. PeggyLee Wright has spent the last decade helping to do both. As one of the driving forces behind Huntsville’s Bullets, Bourbon & Barbecue fundraiser and as cofounder of the Huntsville Special Operations Forces (SOF) Network, Wright has helped establish a space where veterans and military families can connect, gain support, and rediscover their purpose. But if you ask her where the story begins, she points to service itself.