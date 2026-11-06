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A Trump-friendly panel approved its massive D.C. arch. But a judge says not so fast
By NPR,9 days ago
A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump's arch, stopping work the administration had hoped to begin immediately. Just before midnight Friday, District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order — finalized and made public minutes later — barring the government from any construction work for 14 days, granting a request filed days earlier by the governments of D.C. and Virginia.
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