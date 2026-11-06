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Saints Fall to No. 17 Viterbo In Regular-Season Finale
8 days ago
JOLIET, Ill. -- The regular-season home finale did not go as planned for the University of St. Francis women's volleyball team as the Fighting Saints dropped a 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 decision to No. 17-ranked Viterbo University (Wis.) in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday night at the Pat Sullivan Center. With the loss, the Saints concluded their regular season with an overall record of 9-17, and a 7-11 mark in league play.