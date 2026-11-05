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Colorado Astronaut Jessica Watkins Casts Midterm Ballot From Space Station
By Tessa Bryant,7 days ago
Jessica Watkins, a Colorado astronaut and Lafayette native, cast her ballot in the 2026 midterm election this week from 250 miles above Earth, aboard the International Space Station. She posted a photo of her “I Voted” sticker from inside the orbiting lab, joining fellow NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Luke Delaney in taking part in the election without ever touching down on the planet.
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