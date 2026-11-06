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Verizon responds to Sen. Baldwin's concerns that Wisconsinites could lose vital copper phone lines
By Derek Tritz,7 days ago
RHINELANDER (WJFW) — Verizon responded to Senator Tammy Baldwin’s concerns over Wisconsinites losing their copper-based phone lines with a letter last week, reassuring her that Wisconsin customers won’t be left without an alternative. Senator Tammy Baldwin sent a public letter to Verizon CEO Dan Schulman in early...
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