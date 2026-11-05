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Men’s ice hockey set to face no. 15 Merrimack, Northeastern over the weekend
6 days ago
The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team is set to play a pair of non-conference games against Hockey East teams no. 15 Merrimack and Northeastern over the weekend. The Crusaders will travel to North Andover, Mass. on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. to face Merrimack at Lawler Arena before returning to Worcester, Mass. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. to face Northeastern at the Hart Center Rink.