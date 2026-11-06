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John Allen Cassady, S.F. Beat Museum storyteller with a famous ‘pedigree,' dies at 75
8 days ago
The Beat Museum in San Francisco's North Beach first gained traction in the early 2000s as a museum on wheels called the Beatmobile, which stopped at colleges, high schools and community centers across the country to share the legacy of the Beat Generation - including famed novelist Jack Kerouac and his traveling companion and muse, Neal Cassady.