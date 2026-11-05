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Laredo man charged with felony after allegedly running over cyclist
By Angie Bravo,7 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 21-year-old driver was arrested after allegedly running over a bicyclist following a verbal altercation, according to the Laredo Police Department. Police were dispatched around 11 a.m. Nov. 1 to a vehicle-cyclist crash at the intersection of Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway and Mauro Sandoval Drive. Preliminary reports indicated that a white Chevrolet HHR struck a 25-year-old male cyclist, dragging the bicycle as the vehicle drove away from the scene.