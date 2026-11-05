undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty in deadly Brenham DPS crash
By Avery FosterAlex Weister,6 days ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole after deliberately crashing a stolen 18-wheeler into a state driver’s license office, killing two people and injuring several others. Clenard Parker entered the plea before state District Judge...