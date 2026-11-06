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UK’s Pop-Up “Flower Pharmacy” Prescribed Mood-Boosting Bouquets
By SWNS,8 days ago
SWNS is the U.K.'s largest independent news agency, providing globally relevant original, verified, and engaging content to the world's leading media outlets. SWNS' multimedia journalists specialize in content creation across a variety of verticals, including positive news, viral video, lifestyle, travel, health, science, and more. The U.K.’s first “Flower Pharmacy”...