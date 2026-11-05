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What MCP Means for IBM i: Connecting AI Assistants to Db2 for i Safely
6 days ago
For two years, AI assistants have had one common way of reaching business systems: the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Anthropic published it in November 2024, and chat assistants (Claude, ChatGPT) and coding assistants (Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, OpenAI’s Codex, IBM Bob) all speak it. In December 2025, it passed to the Linux Foundation’s Agentic AI Foundation, so it is no longer one vendor’s interface.