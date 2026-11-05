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Fox-11 | Chaya Crowder Comments During Election Night Coverage
6 days ago
Chaya Crowder, associate professor of political science and international relations at LMU, analyzed midterm races across the country on election night. “Midterm elections generally have relatively low turnout, but we are seeing much higher turnout in this election, and I think it just speaks to how energized people are around the political climate in this moment.”