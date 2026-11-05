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Fantasy Football News and Analysis
7 days ago
Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten (questionable, ankle/foot) 'should be' good for TNF vs Ravens barring any pregame setbacks, per source. (Jeremy Fowler on X) FFToday's Take: Tuten didn't practice at all this week and was labeled a gametime decision ahead of Thursday night football against the Ravens. We should expect Chris Rodriguez Jr. to get work as well but assuming Tuten makes it through pre-game warmups, he should be on the field in Week 9.