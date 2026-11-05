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How Imagination Library Works
By Lori Forte,7 days ago
Infrastructure and Central Management: Manages the central database, Book Order System, and program administration. Overhead Costs: Covers all foundational, administrative, and overhead expenses. Book Selection and Publishing: Coordinates the Blue Ribbon Book Selection Committee and partners with publishers like Penguin Random House to secure wholesale book pricing & availability. Fulfillment...