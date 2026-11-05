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Wildfire Preparedness for Horse Owners: Plan Before an Emergency
By COHS,5 days ago
Wildfires can spread quickly, and when you have horses, getting everyone to safety takes more than simply loading up a trailer and heading out. You need to think about evacuation routes, transportation, feed, medications, identification papers, and somewhere safe for your horses to go. Waiting until smoke appears is too late to start making those decisions.