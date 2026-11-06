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Russell County, VA Board of Supervisors’ Meeting, Nov. 2, 2026
8 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is Supervisor Tara Dye’s unofficial summary of the November 2026 Russell County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. It is not a formal transcription prepared from the videotape of the meeting. We are sharing Tara’s summary for information only, not as a rallying point for complaints about the Supervisors’ actions, or those of any other person. If you have a problem with what someone is doing, tell THEM, not the Clinch Valley Times.
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