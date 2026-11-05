undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Smyrna star Cameron Edge leads Morgan State into Delaware State matchup
3 days ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 5, 2026) — For Morgan State quarterback Cameron Edge, Saturday's trip to Dover, Delaware, will be more than another road game. It will be a homecoming. The Clayton, Delaware, native will return to his home state when the Bears face Delaware State at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. The matchup offers Edge an opportunity to compete in front of family, friends, and familiar faces while helping Morgan State get back on track in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
9