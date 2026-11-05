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Embracing Innovation
6 days ago
The cattle industry has always been built on hard work, tradition, and a deep understanding of the land and livestock. From generations of ranchers who have passed down their knowledge to today’s producers, the industry continues to evolve. While those traditions remain the foundation of ranching, new technology and innovation are becoming increasingly important to the future of the cattle business. We’ve seen that more than ever in the last decade.