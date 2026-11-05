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Q&A: EPA’s Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solution One Year After Reset
7 days ago
The Florida Specifier recently interviewed Teresa Booeshaghi, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Associate Administrator of OASES, a year after the agency restructured, creating the office, refocusing its mission on research and collapsing the Office of Research and Development. ORD was previously headed by an Assistant Administrator and OASES now falls directly under the EPA Office of Administrator. Booeshaghi previously served as Florida DEP’s Deputy Director of the Division of Waste Management. Below is the question and answer interview.