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State officials stall $44M Alkali Creek Dam request amid eminent domain worries
By Angus M. Thuermer Jr.,8 days ago
Legislators and state water development commissioners Thursday postponed a northern Wyoming water district’s $44 million request to complete the contested Alkali Creek Dam and reservoir. State officials asked Nowood Watershed Improvement District and five area landowners to further negotiate over necessary easements and avoid the water district’s taking of...