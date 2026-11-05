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Seattle native inviting listeners to 'Surrender to the Dance Floor' with brand new album
By Steve McCarron, ARC Seattle Co-Anchor,6 days ago
If you love electronic dance music or just want to feel good, you're going to want to download Faraz Zarghami's brand new album. Trust us!. The album, which is Zarghami's first LP, is called "Surrender to the Dance Floor." It was officially released on Halloween. ARC Seattle co-anchor Steve McCarron...