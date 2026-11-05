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Source: Royals hiring Giants hitting coach Hunter Mense for assistant role
By Taylor Wirth,7 days ago
The Giants will need to fill a big hole on manager Tony Vitello's coaching staff this MLB offseason. The Kansas City Royals are hiring Giants hitting coach Hunter Mense, who spent one season in San Francisco, for an assistant role, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area after MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Maria Guardado first reported the news on Thursday.