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Another 49ers receiver added to injury report ahead of Week 9 vs. Raiders
By Jennifer Lee Chan,7 days ago
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers continued to see several of their players return to the field following the bye week, but there also was a new absence. Christian Kirk, who was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, did not participate in Thursday's practice. The veteran wideout was on the field for 20 offensive snaps in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons after being sidelined with a calf injury at the start of training camp.