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CEC Summit Highlights the Power of Purpose-Driven Business and Community Partnerships
5 days ago
The CEC Council brought together business leaders, corporate social responsibility professionals, nonprofit partners and community stakeholders on November 2 for the 2026 Corporate Engagement Council (CEC) Summit. Centered on the evolving role of corporate philanthropy and community engagement, the summit explored how businesses can align their values with meaningful action and build partnerships that strengthen Central Texas.