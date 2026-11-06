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Slow Cooker French Onion Pot Roast Soup
By McKenzie Hicks,8 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, which means we’ll receive a commission if you purchase through our link, at no extra cost to you. See our disclosure here. The second the temperature drops below 50 degrees, and the sweaters come off the hangers, we’re officially entering soup season. And one of the first soups on our list is this French Onion Pot Roast soup. It’s the kind of cozy, slow-cooked dinner that makes cooking at home sound like the best plan of the week.