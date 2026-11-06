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A Word From Our Mayor Elect
By Merchantville,8 days ago
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the support of our residents and grateful for the opportunity to serve as your next Mayor. I am excited to get to work, build on all that makes Merchantville special, and work together to create an even stronger community and brighter future for our borough. Congratulations to my running mate Sean Fitzgerald and Kim Brady on their election to Borough Council. I look forward to working alongside them and the rest of Council to support our small businesses, strengthen our borough, and make Merchantville an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.