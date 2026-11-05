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Enjoy Bartok and Mendelssohn
By Merchantville,8 days ago
The Rowan University String Ensemble is performing a free concert featuring the works of Béla Bartók and Felix Mendelssohn at the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The concert is completely free and open to the public, making it a fantastic community event. Directed by Dr. Timothy Schwarz, the ensemble will present a rich classical program showcasing the contrasting styles of Bartók’s modern intensity and Mendelssohn’s lyrical Romantic expression. The performance takes place in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, located at 10 W. Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109.