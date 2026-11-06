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Dearborn Schools to Receive $1.5B Upgrade After Millage Approval
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Dearborn Voters Approve Historic $1.5 Billion School Infrastructure Bond. Dearborn’s educational landscape is poised for a major transformation as voters recently approved a substantial $1.5 billion bond for school infrastructure enhancements. This move is one of the largest bond initiatives in Michigan’s history, addressing nearly two decades of underfunded school infrastructure, according to district leaders.