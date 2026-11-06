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Homecoming Week
By Julia Stawski,8 days ago
This year’s Homecoming week featured a series of standout moments and new traditions. As BC students entered the school on Monday morning, they were greeted with festive New Orleans decor. The hallways were decorated the Friday before homecoming week by volunteers from NHS, Key Club, Student Council, and Class Council. Each grade level designed their own hallway, showcasing the hardwork and creativity of each class. In years past, each grade level was tasked with decorating a wall in the gym during the dance, but this year students were able to experience the decor all week long. Another new tradition this year was the lunch time games; during all lunches, students were invited to compete for a Homecoming ticket refund through a series of fun activities. On Monday, students competed in a room-wide heads or tails contest, followed by a minute-to-win-it style Oreo game on Tuesday, Chubby Bunny on Wednesday, and finally Teacher and New Orleans Trivia on Thursday. The rock-paper-scissors bead game was also added to the Homecoming week festivities. Many students participated in this game for several days, bringing more Homecoming fun to the hallways. The finale of the week was the Homecoming assembly, put together by Student Council, where many students competed in games in honor of their class and where the Class of 2027 Homecoming Court was announced.