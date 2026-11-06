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2026 Homecoming Dance
By Abbie Virojana,8 days ago
This year’s homecoming was a total success, bringing students together through a week full of activities, school spirit, and excitement leading up to the dance. Throughout the week, students participated in lunch games and spirit days while new hallway decorations helped transform the school and build excitement for the theme: A Night in New Orleans. All the activities came together to get the school involved and ecstatic for the homecoming dance.