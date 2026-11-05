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Peachtree opens dual-branded AC/Moxy in Uptown Dallas
By Swasti Sharma,5 days ago
Peachtree Group has announced the opening of the 264-room, dual-branded AC Hotel Dallas Uptown and Moxy Dallas Uptown. The property was developed with Phoenix Development Partners and is operated by Peachtree’s hospitality management division. There are 110 guestrooms at AC Hotel and 154 at Moxy. Shared amenities include a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, meeting and event spaces and high point, an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar overlooking the Dallas skyline.