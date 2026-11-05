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Union Grove High School names Blair acting superintendent after Johnson arrest
By RYAN PATTERSON ryan.patterson@journaltimes.com,7 days ago
UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School has named an acting leader after its superintendent was arrested Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, UGHS Principal Tom Blair is acting superintendent, according to Diane Skewes, UGHS Board president. Blair was hired as UGHS principal in 2025. UGHS Superintendent Tom Johnson was...