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Courtney LaPlante (Spiritbox) Joins Comeback Kid For "Shedding Season" Ahead Of Album Release
By Drew Davis,7 days ago
Some days it feels like it's Courtney LaPlante's world, and we just live in it. And today is no different. The Spiritbox frontwoman has joined forces with vaunted melodic hardcore band Comeback Kid for "Shedding Season," the third single from the band's upcoming album, Chosen Hell. The album, their first full-length with SharpTone Records, arrives Friday, November 6th. This latest single follows the title track, "Chosen Hell," and "Yesterday's Gone," featuring Brendan Garone of Incendiary.