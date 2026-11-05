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The 8 habits the American Heart Association says to protect your heart
By Cris Tolomia,7 days ago
The American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 covers diet, activity, tobacco, sleep, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure. A typical day holds many small choices about what to eat, how far to walk, and when to turn off the lights. Few of those choices register as medical decisions, yet together they shape the condition of the heart and blood vessels over years. Stronger cardiovascular health cuts the odds of heart disease and stroke, along with other serious illnesses. The payoff extends beyond one organ. Everyday routines amount to a long-running health plan, whether or not anyone writes it down. A clear checklist turns that plan into something a person can follow, revisit, and adjust.