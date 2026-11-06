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Flashback Friday: Black Tie for the Scarlet Key Awards
9 days ago
In 1951, four BU students donned formal wear for the Scarlet Key Honor Society induction ceremony at the Castle, then the residence of BU’s president (now the Dahod Family Alumni Center). Founded in 1938 as an activities honor society, Scarlet Key recruits students from every senior class and now includes thousands of Terriers. Its motto, Ad Astra per Aspera (“through hardships to the stars”), reflects its members’ commitment to philanthropy and community building along with academic excellence.