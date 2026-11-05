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Appeals Court Pauses Glenville Reinstatement; Salem to Host University School Friday
By statelinesportsnetwork,6 days ago
The Eighth District Court of Appeals granted the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s emergency stay on Thursday, pausing Judge Andrew Santoli’s order reinstating Cleveland Glenville into the football playoffs, according to reporting from WKYC cited by the Canton Repository. That decision means the OHSAA’s original sanction on Glenville...