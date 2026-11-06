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Cardinals soar into FCIAC Volleyball Tournament final with semifinal-round victory over Fairfield Ludlowe
By David Fierro,8 days ago
They have reached their final destination at the FCIAC Tournament undefeated and unmatched. They are the members of Greenwich High School’s girls varsity volleyball team of course, a squad that’s one win away from earning a sweet repeat. Top-seeded Greenwich, the defending FCIAC champion, moved one significant step...