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OCEAN-X Project Launches Digital Twin of the Ocean for Macaronesia
By Edited By:,6 days ago
Six Atlantic island and coastal nations have joined forces under the EU-funded OCEAN-X project. (Image credit: PLOCAN) The OCEAN-X partners—the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC); the Canary Islands Maritime Cluster; the Regional Agency for the Development of Research, Technology and Innovation (ARDITI) of Madeira; the University of the Azores; the International Association for the Development of the Atlantic (AIR Centre); the Association for Sea Development and Training (ADFMA) of the Azores; the Sea Institute of Cabo Verde; the National Aquaculture Agency of Senegal; and the Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture of São Tomé and Príncipe—presented the project at PLOCAN.