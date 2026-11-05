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High-Functioning Depression is Quiet But Serious
By Courtney Wise,4 days ago
If you’re the one everyone leans on but can’t remember the last time you truly felt well, perhaps high-functioning depression is to blame, KQED reports. At the core of the ailment is anhedonia, a reduced ability to feel joy or interest in things that once excited you, says psychiatrist Judith Joseph, a pioneering expert in the subject. Joseph described anhedonia as depression’s silent sister: “One sister is depressed, and crying, and not getting out of bed, and getting all the attention,” she said. “The other one is quiet and numb.”