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Boulder Chamber Names Jonathan Walker Executive Director of Transportation Connections
4 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Chamber has appointed Jonathan Walker as Executive Director of Boulder Chamber Transportation Connections (BCTC), bringing more than 20 years of experience in transportation, clean mobility, engineering, and public-private partnerships to the organization. Walker joins the Boulder Chamber following nearly a decade at Lyft, where...
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