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Randall Perry “Randy” Jewet
7 days ago
Randall Perry “Randy” Jewett, 74, died November 2, 2026, at his home in Towanda. He was born June 18, 1952, in El Dorado, KS to Dale Perry and Avril Mae (Seymour) Jewett. Randy graduated from Buhler High School in 1970 and Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He started his professional career working for National Supply in Wyoming. Randy later moved to Bedford, TX, where he retired from Pioneer Natural Resources, and then returned to Kansas.