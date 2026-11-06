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Brian Schweberger Nears 500 Career Disc Golf Wins After 41-Win Season
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Brian “Schwebby” Schweberger is one win from becoming the first disc golfer to reach 500 career PDGA Pro victories. The Team Innova veteran has sustained an unusually high level of success for nearly three decades, but says competition—not the records—keeps him playing. He plans to scale back from full-time tournament play without leaving the sport.