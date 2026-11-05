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OpenAI launches GPT-6 Cyber cybersecurity AI model
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,7 days ago
November 5, 2026: OpenAI announced GPT-6 Cyber. It says the model can find software flaws and follow the limits a security team sets. Initial access is through the API and Codex for selected, approved Daybreak Red customers. The announcement describes this API and Codex access without mentioning a separate general ChatGPT release.