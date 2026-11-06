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Fat Joe finally claims his desk at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Watch the performance)
By GRUNGECAKE INC,8 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... The Hip-Hop icon brings a live band, a salsa twist and a stacked guest list to NPR HQ. Fat Joe finally has his desk. On November 5, 2026, the Hip-Hop legend made his official NPR Music Tiny Desk debut at NPR HQ. A full band backed him, led by musical director Zo Harris. Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, Stevie Mackey and Dre joined the party.