undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hideo Kojima: AI Is making game development 'boring' and fears it could take over creative work within 5–10 years
By Rahim Amir Noorali,8 days ago
Hideo Kojima says AI can improve game development efficiency but risks stripping away the trial and error that makes creative work rewarding. In an interview with Game*Spark, he distinguished production tools from creative authorship and warned that unchecked AI could eventually expand into creative roles, while saying the next five to ten years would likely be fine.