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Green Chile Baked Eggs
By Gluten Free & More,2 days ago
This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy. If you’re looking for a delicious way to shake up your breakfast routine, these Green Chile Baked Eggs are just what you need. With tender eggs nestled in a flavorful green chile sauce, hearty black beans, melted Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh avocado, this easy breakfast skillet delivers plenty of Southwest-inspired flavor without a lot of work.